Soyuz MS-25 passes final tests - Roscosmos

The Soyuz MS-25 manned spacecraft, on which a representative of Belarus will fly into space, has passed the final checks, BELTA reports citing the press service of the state corporation Roscosmos.

"Today, the assembly and test facility at Baikonur cosmodrome hosted the inspection and final checks of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-25. Specialists of the S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia held the launch readiness control test, after which they completed the placement of the main part of cargo to be delivered to the International Space Station," Roscosmos said.