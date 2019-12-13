3.42 RUB
Soyuz MS-25 passes final tests - Roscosmos
The Soyuz MS-25 manned spacecraft, on which a representative of Belarus will fly into space, has passed the final checks, BELTA reports citing the press service of the state corporation Roscosmos.
"Today, the assembly and test facility at Baikonur cosmodrome hosted the inspection and final checks of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-25. Specialists of the S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corporation Energia held the launch readiness control test, after which they completed the placement of the main part of cargo to be delivered to the International Space Station," Roscosmos said.
The launch of the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft by Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle is scheduled for March 21. The main crew includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, participant of the space flight from the Republic of Belarus Marina Vasilevskaya and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson, while the backup crew includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Ivan Wagner, participant of the space flight from the Republic of Belarus Anastasia Lenkova and NASA astronaut Donald Pettit.
