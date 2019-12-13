Union State helps children in Donbass

The Union State of Belarus and Russia is actively working to help children in Donbass. The resolution of the Council of Ministers (in cooperation with the Alexei Talai Charitable Foundation) is aimed at this. 700 people have been recuperated in a children's camp in the Minsk Region. Children feel calm and comfortable there. Every day is scheduled: swimming pool, sports and entertainment programs.



Dmitry Mezentsev, State Secretary of the Union State:



The decision, which was adopted by the Council of Ministers on September 16, was signed by Mikhail Mishustin and agreed with Roman Golovchenko, without exception, members of the Council of Ministers. It defines aid and humanitarian support to children in Donbas as a permanent project of the Union State. This decision was agreed upon and supported by President Putin and President Lukashenko.



In total, more than a thousand children will be recuperated during the autumn vacations in Belarus.



