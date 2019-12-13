Creation of Belarusian antiviral vaccine discussed at Lukashenko's government meeting

The creation of a domestic antiviral vaccine and the prospects of expanding the line of these products became one of the topics of the meeting of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the relevant issues of the development of the Vitebsk Region, BELTA reports.

"The main issue with which we will start our work is the implementation of the most important project: the creation of a domestic antiviral vaccine. This issue is important for us also because the governor of Vitebsk Region, a specialist in this field, promised me to get involved in this issue. The money for financing the project was provided for in the budget and the innovation fund. According to the plan, the construction of the plant should be completed this year. As they report to me, the first stage is over, a pilot series of vaccine has been produced," said the head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko reminded that Vitebsk Region has already mastered the technology of vaccines production for animals - the available experience can be used to create drugs for people.

"We will be able to use the technologies developed here for the production of other vaccines and medicines in the future," the Belarusian leader emphasized.