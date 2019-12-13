3.39 RUB
Creation of all conditions for people with disabilities to be priority Belarusian policy
The priority of social policy is creation of all conditions for people with disabilities for a full life in society. This was announced by the Minister of Labor and Social Protection Irina Kostevich during a round table, which took place today in the Belarusian Prosthetic and Orthopedic Rehabilitation Center. Over the past 4 years, more than 13 billion rubles has been spent on resort treatment and health improvement of people with disabilities, as well as on the payment of pensions, benefits for the care of disabled people of the 1st group - and support for families raising children with disabilities.
Improving the quality of life of disabled people is planned in the near future in several fields. This is the creation of conditions for people with disabilities to receive education, as well as subsequent employment. In addition, they will continue to increase the level of accessibility of social, transport and industrial infrastructure, residential premises.
