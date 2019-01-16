3.42 RUB
Belarusian rescuers to receive drones for protection of forests
Drones with a range of up to 300 kilometers will soon appear in service with Belarusian rescuers. This was stated by Minister of Emergency Situations of Belarus Vladimir Vashchenko. According to the head of department, the development of the device is already in its final stage in the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.
Nevertheless, Belarusian rescuers will continue to study the situation with the help of helicopters. Since this method of monitoring allows one to immediately begin extinguishing fire.
