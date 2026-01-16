Special Atmosphere of Night Skiing in Silichi: Try it Once and Fall in Love Forever

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6706bbd0-b3a5-4b2e-8454-790db5db7111/conversions/bebe8160-4bfe-4041-a429-6b7c3f37d24e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6706bbd0-b3a5-4b2e-8454-790db5db7111/conversions/bebe8160-4bfe-4041-a429-6b7c3f37d24e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6706bbd0-b3a5-4b2e-8454-790db5db7111/conversions/bebe8160-4bfe-4041-a429-6b7c3f37d24e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6706bbd0-b3a5-4b2e-8454-790db5db7111/conversions/bebe8160-4bfe-4041-a429-6b7c3f37d24e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Let's talk about the most popular winter activities. The top three include skiing, snowboarding, and tubing. And Belarus's ski resorts are at your service. One of the most popular is Silichi. It's half an hour from the capital, and the price-quality ratio is excellent.

Night skiing in Silichi is, of course, a story of its own. It's always crowded, and the scenery is stunning, reflecting our beautiful Belarusian nature. It's no wonder this ski resort is considered one of the most popular in Belarus. Why is night skiing so popular? Is there enough equipment for everyone? What's new in Silichi? Let's go!

Valeria Sinyukovich, Advertising Communications Specialist at the Silichi Republican Ski Resort: "We've added chairs to our four-seater chairlift. We also now have ski and snowboard kits available for rental. We had about 500 kits in stock. Eight of the 12 slopes are currently open. We'll soon have a snow park. These are ski jumps, more suitable for snowboarders."

Safety is the key to a great vacation. Lifeguards patrol the slopes at Silichi daily.

Denis Lyakhnovich, ski slope inspector at the Silichi Republican Ski Center: "Rescuers are responsible for safety on the slopes. We make sure nets are installed everywhere. We check in the morning to make sure the slopes are level and that people follow safety rules on the slopes. Yes, of course, we're always on the slopes. We have four people on shift."

As for night skiing, it runs Friday and Saturday from 10 PM to 2 AM. The price is 45 rubles, with equipment costing 49 rubles on weekends.