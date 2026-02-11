A special operations forces unit in Brest has been placed on heightened combat readiness. Units of the 38th Airborne Assault Brigade promptly departed for the staging area yesterday.

The assault battalion, part of the special operations forces, arrived at the staging area yesterday evening after a 50-kilometer march. In less than 24 hours, they established accommodations, a security system, and engineering positions. We also see evidence of the use of the Special Defense Forces' experience, using anti-drone nets and barbecue grills to protect equipment and personnel.

The unit comprises a variety of specialists: UAV and short-range reconnaissance operators, machine gunners, drivers, and gunners—each soldier performs their assigned tasks. Effective work depends largely on teamwork.

Commander of the assault battalion of the Special Operations Forces of the Belarusian Armed Forces:

"Nobody ever tells us about inspections. It's always a surprise. You never know what mission you'll get. You're brought to the highest level of combat readiness and ready to carry out any task. Three hours pass, they hand you your combat orders, and you read them accordingly and already understand how you're supposed to act. You begin carrying out priority actions."

The soldier noted that the unit includes many contract soldiers who are already serving on contracts. "They are the best trained, and they are the ones who primarily train conscripts. And in units like ours, it's much easier for such soldiers to learn; they absorb the experience of conducting all these special combat operations much more quickly," the assault battalion commander said.

In the staging area, the battalion awaits further missions, remaining in a constant state of high combat readiness. This could range from a deployment to reinforce the state border to searching for and destroying an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group.

Yesterday, the troops arrived at the staging area. A member of the Belarusian Special Operations Forces described the challenges they encountered and the tasks assigned to them by the commander: "This isn't our first time, so we're already prepared for such missions. And the fact that this one was unscheduled didn't surprise us at all. We arrived, settled in as usual, posted security, and assigned patrols."

Responding to a question about the heavy equipment and whether it was difficult to work in it, the Special Operations Forces soldier said it was a matter of habit. "If it seems heavy at first, it's because you've just joined the army, you're not even used to carrying heavy loads and so on. A full uniform weighs 20 kilograms. If you sleep in it every day, eat in it, perform tactical maneuvers, and so on. And then there's being on duty. You can wear this gear for eight hours a day. It's like a second skin. You won't even notice it for a week or two," he said.