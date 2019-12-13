3.42 RUB
X-Factor Belarus resumed pre-castings
The participants have been waiting for this event for a year. The first auditions were held today in Brest. Dozens of contestants from all over the region came there. Each of them hopes to surprise the jury with his/her performance. Under the terms of the competition, the participants must perform a capella (that is, without musical accompaniment). The atmosphere is exciting. Among those who decided to show their vocal talent, there are professional musicians and beginners. The youngest contestant is 16 years old and the oldest one is 68.
A professional jury will choose the participants of the next round. The selection will continue tomorrow in Brest. After that X-Factor will go to Vitebsk, where the auditions will be held on April 9 and 10.
