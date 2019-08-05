PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Overhaul of Victory Square starts

Today, experts have begun to overhaul Victory Square. The reconstruction began with the monument and its foundation. In addition to the reconstruction of the monument, it is planned to update its foundation and the lower platform with an underground passage, as well as to mount the electric heating of the granite covering of the area.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All