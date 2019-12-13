August 15 is a holiday in Poland. This is the Day of the Polish Army, of which the nation is so proud. 80 years ago, this army operated from the underground and was subordinate to the government in exile. The super task for the army of the illegitimate government was to regain the borders of Poland effective before September 1, 1939. While fulfilling this task, the Armia Krajowa, that is, the army of the Fatherland, did not abstain from anything: it killed civilians, burned villages and collaborated with the Nazis. All this is confirmed by documents. The "secrecy" has already been lifted. Then the Polish People's Republic sentenced the commanders of the Armia Krajowa to an execution. Today, the Polish leadership makes heroes out of anti-heroes. The ATN news agency is going to dispel the myth of "heroization". The ATN correspondents prepared a special report about its activities in Belarus.