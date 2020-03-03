KGB special detachment "Alpha" turns 30

Countering terrorism, drug and arms trafficking, fight against organized crime are included into the duties of counter-terrorist detachment "Alpha" or group "A" of the KGB of Belarus, which celebrates its 30th anniversary.



The detachment has been operating since March 3, 1990. Group №11 was created with a staff in Minsk by the order of the leadership of the KGB of the USSR. The new unit intended to localize and suppress terrorist and extremist acts and other especially dangerous manifestations in the territory of the BSSR and the Baltic republics. The special unit entered the structure of the KGB of Belarus after 2 years and received the official name - Group "A" or "Alpha". The main tasks of the unit include the detention of persons suspected of committing crimes such as espionage, hostage taking, drug trafficking, smuggling, arms trafficking, and extortion. Alpha members confirm their strength with victories at various republican and international competitions and are rightfully considered one of the strongest units in the post-Soviet space.

