On 7 July 2026, the International Olympic Committee finally took a step that many believed was long overdue: it temporarily restored the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee and recommended lifting restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes. The decision immediately triggered a strong backlash from nine European countries.

Estonia initiated the move, and was quickly joined by Lithuania, Latvia, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Romania, Finland and Denmark. The countries sent a letter to EU Commissioner for Sport Glenn Micallef, demanding that the IOC, as well as the International Fencing Federation and the International Swimming Federation, be excluded from EU funding programmes, including Erasmus+.

The nine nations accused the IOC of violating the principle of “sport outside politics” by allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under their national flags. The IOC responded by stating that it would not change its position. It also noted that the European Commission does not directly finance the IOC, making the threat to cut funding largely symbolic and legally questionable.

Anna Velikaya, Candidate of Political Sciences and Senior Research Fellow at IMEMO RAS, commented:

“Russia and Belarus are talking about the unifying power of sport, which is also mentioned in relevant UN documents and the Olympic Charter. Today, the International Olympic Committee is trying to return to the ideas of its founder, Pierre de Coubertin, but some European states are actively resisting this. Pressure on our countries is being applied across all fronts — political, economic, and sporting. Sport has become yet another tool of pressure, and our opponents are trying to block any initiatives, including those in the field of sports diplomacy.”

The article also highlights what it describes as double standards. While the IOC has imposed restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes, it took no action following the launch of the military operation by Israel and the United States against Iran in March 2026. According to the author, this demonstrates a selective approach to the principle of “sport as a beacon of hope.”

The piece concludes that the campaign by the nine EU countries is driven not by concern for fairness in sport, but by political hostility toward Russia and Belarus.