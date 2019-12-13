Sport should be out of politics! Discrimination against Belarusian and Russian Paralympians

Disaccord within the International Olympic Movement and another murderous step for the development of sport are a manifestation of the highest human ideals. The International Paralympic Committee has suspended the membership of the National Paralympic Committee of Belarus, despite the recent statements of the IOC head Thomas Bach that sport should remain outside politics.



It is not specified, what is the fault of our Paralympic athletes, though each of them is already a big sports hero. The decision caused a great resonance.



The decision of discrimination was made at the extraordinary assembly of the organization - 54 votes in favor of the suspension, 45 against and 18 abstentions



