Sport beyond politics - Belarusian Paralympians continue fighting for their rights

The Belarusian Paralympians continue to fight for their rights and defend the interests of the athletes. After our team was suspended from the Games in Beijing for no reason, the athletes are not allowed to participate in other international competitions, such as the World Paralympic Swimming Championships or stages of the World Cup in fencing. At the same time, the selection process for the Summer Games is about to begin in Paris. The public organizations of people with disabilities have joined to resolve this situation, and they will soon send appeals to similar structures around the world to support the Belarusian athletes, whose rights have been violated by the Executive Committee of the International Paralympic Committee.



While waiting for the situation to be resolved, our Paralympians continue training and preparing to participate in competitions organized jointly with the Russian Paralympic Committee.



