Athletes become hostages of West's political hysteria

The volleyball players flew about a day to the Czech Republic with an overnight stay in Istanbul to play in the second round of the Golden Euroleague. And the boxers will be under even more stress. The national team has to compete in the Tokyo Olympics qualifying tournament to be held from June 4 to 8 in Paris. But only a direct flight to the French capital is necessary, otherwise the team will have to observe a ten-day quarantine, and this will automatically deprive our boxers of the opportunity to perform both in Paris and Tokyo.