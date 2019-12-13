3.39 RUB
Athletes become hostages of West's political hysteria
Athletes, performers and ordinary people become hostages of the current political hysteria of the West with regard to Minsk. The problem of air travel is particularly acute for our athletes.
The volleyball players flew about a day to the Czech Republic with an overnight stay in Istanbul to play in the second round of the Golden Euroleague. And the boxers will be under even more stress. The national team has to compete in the Tokyo Olympics qualifying tournament to be held from June 4 to 8 in Paris. But only a direct flight to the French capital is necessary, otherwise the team will have to observe a ten-day quarantine, and this will automatically deprive our boxers of the opportunity to perform both in Paris and Tokyo.
The problem of flight affected many of our teams: women's wrestling team, Greco-Roman wrestlers. Our rowers have to travel by bus to Poland. Vladimir Shantarovich's team will compete at the European Championship in Poznan. Such unsportsmanlike behavior of the European Union companies puts the participants of the upcoming competitions in nervous conditions, which undermines the fundamental principles of sport.
