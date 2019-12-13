3.42 RUB
Ways to support young writers of Belarus discussed today in House of Press
The oval table brought together editors, writers, specialists in the educational sphere. 3 creative unions of writers are officially registered in the country, but the percentage of young authors is small. Nevertheless, there are many ways for "newcomers" to express themselves - national language and literature Olympiads for schoolchildren, university clubs for students, as well as editions of specialized publications for youth audience.
Minsk International Book Fair starts on February 5.
Publications of young authors of Belarus will be available at the national stand during the 27th Minsk International Book Fair. It will start at the exhibition center BelExpo on February 5. The forum will bring together representatives of the book industry from over 30 countries. The guest of honor this year is Russia, and the main exhibitor is the USA.
