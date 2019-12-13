PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Demand for new jobs at labor market of Belarus increasing

If in April there were 86 thousand offers in the database of vacancies in employment services, while at the end of May there were only 72 thousand vacancies. The Head of the Ministry of Labor Irina Kostevich reported about this in an exclusive interview. Moreover, the situation in the regions is different: in some of them the offers from employers are in high demand. The activity on labor exchanges is also growing.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All