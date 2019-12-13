3.42 RUB
Demand for new jobs at labor market of Belarus increasing
If in April there were 86 thousand offers in the database of vacancies in employment services, while at the end of May there were only 72 thousand vacancies. The Head of the Ministry of Labor Irina Kostevich reported about this in an exclusive interview. Moreover, the situation in the regions is different: in some of them the offers from employers are in high demand. The activity on labor exchanges is also growing.
