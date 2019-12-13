3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Demand for recuperation of children in camps of Minsk Region on a rise
The demand for recuperation of children has increased considerably. This is shown by the results of the first ssession in the health camps in Minsk Region. Almost a thousand camps operate with regard to the epidemiological situation and in strict compliance with sanitary norms. There are a variety of recreation and health improvement formats for schoolchildren to choose from. Tent camps, technology incubators, intellectual laboratories and art studios. It is even possible to get familiar with future professions in practice. In total, more than 60 thousand children will be able to spend their holidays in the camps of the Minsk Region this summer.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All