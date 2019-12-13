Demand for recuperation of children in camps of Minsk Region on a rise

The demand for recuperation of children has increased considerably. This is shown by the results of the first ssession in the health camps in Minsk Region. Almost a thousand camps operate with regard to the epidemiological situation and in strict compliance with sanitary norms. There are a variety of recreation and health improvement formats for schoolchildren to choose from. Tent camps, technology incubators, intellectual laboratories and art studios. It is even possible to get familiar with future professions in practice. In total, more than 60 thousand children will be able to spend their holidays in the camps of the Minsk Region this summer.