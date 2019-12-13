Demand for tours to Belarus from Russia increases by 15% on average

Shopping tours to Belarus have become popular among Russians this summer. Among the advantages are the availability of a number of Western brands that left Russia, as well as the possibility to pay with the Mir card. The Mir Pay app works in some stores. According to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia, demand for tours to Belarus has increased by 15% on average. And in some companies the dynamics is even higher - from 45 to 60%! The share of car tourists, as well as those who go to Belarus for weekend tours and shopping is growing.