Award finds its hero in 80 years

The award has found its hero. A heroic feat was performed almost 80 years ago in the village of Smogorovka, Cherven District. The relatives of the hero of the Great Patriotic War Ivan Shidlovsky were given a certificate for the Order of Glory of the III Degree. The award was lost due to a mistake in the surname of the hero, who died in 1944.



The award was passed to the son of the deceased hero. By the way, the certificate for the award was signed personally by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.



