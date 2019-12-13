Secondary School No. 3 of Vitebsk named after international warrior Leonid Belitsky

Secondary School No. 3 of Vitebsk has been named after Leonid Belitsky, who died heroically in the performance of his international duty in Afghanistan. He graduated from aflying academy in Syzran, served in the Belarusian Military District, after which he was sent to Afghanistan.He was a pilot of the first class steering Mi-8 gunship, which was designed for transportation of passengers and cargoes. Captain Belitsky made more than a thousand sorties in support of combat operations of the ground forces, including on high-altitude sites. On August 27, 1984 as he performed a tactical landing, his helicopter was shot down and the pilot was killed.



A memorial plaque for Belitsky was installed on the facade of the school. Students and teachers are going to expand the exposition of the museum room.



