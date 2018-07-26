3.42 RUB
Term of stay in Belarus without registration with internal affairs office for foreigners is expected to be extended to 10 days
The term of stay in Belarus without registration with the internal affairs office for foreigners is expected to be extended to 10 days. At the moment, tourists visiting Belarus can stay without registration for up to 5 days. Also, the Ministry of Internal Affairs continues to work to set up registration via the Internet.
Within the framework of the newly revised visa-free regime, non-Belarus citizens visiting the country can stay in Belarus for up to 30 days. The number of trips to the country is not limited, but the total period of stay in the country should not exceed 90 days a year.
