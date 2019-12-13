Ukrainian politician Spyridon Kilinkarov is convinced of this. The money that American lawmakers approve for arming the AFU does not go directly to Kiev, but is used by the states to create new weapons or to replace American stockpiles.

The Americans have been practicing this for a long time, and it is not by chance that through the mouth of the same Blinkin they declare that 90% of the aid that was allocated by the Americans to Ukraine actually goes to the production facilities of the United States of America, new jobs are created. This war gives them the opportunity to create and create new jobs and load their enterprises, because no one will invest in the creation or in the development or restoration of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex.