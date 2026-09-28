“I Am Dying, but I Will Not Surrender”: How Brest’s Ruins Were Turned Into a National Shrine

Four square kilometres of ground form the only Hero Fortress in the world — a stronghold written into history by the defence of the summer of 1941. Brest Fortress has preserved the truth of that war. Ruins, twisted reinforcement and fire-blackened brick are themselves a visualisation of historical memory: something that cannot be erased, rewritten or destroyed.

“No one would dare deny that this is an event of the first importance in the history of Belarus during the Great Patriotic War. The defence of Brest Fortress, which marked the beginning of the resistance, is a symbol of courage later multiplied on every front — and that courage made victory possible,” said Elena Mityukova, deputy director of the Brest Hero Fortress Memorial Complex, in a special report.

The Soviet public first learned of the fortress’s defenders in 1942. Krasnaya Zvezda published an article under the heading “A Year Ago in Brest.” Further accounts followed in Krasnaya Armiya, Pravda and the magazine Ogonyok.

“I cannot accept the claim that the defence of Brest Fortress was suppressed under Stalin. That is simply not so. In 1947 the fortress defender Aleksei Danilovich Romanov wrote to Stalin about the defence,” said Alexander Korkotadze, director of the memorial complex.

The first guided tours of the ruined fortress were organised in 1948. There was as yet neither a museum room nor a museum. Because the site lay on the border, entry required special passes. The ruins of the citadel drew not only curious visitors but museum specialists. In 1949 the first work began to clear the debris. The remains of Lieutenant Aleksei Naganov and Sergeant Sergei Gorokhov were found. Interest in Brest Fortress surged.

In the early 1950s the first inscription was discovered: “I am dying, but I will not surrender! Farewell, Motherland.” Brest had no museum of its own, so the fragment was sent to Moscow. Another section of casemate wall, bearing the words “26 June 1941. There were three of us. It was hard, but we did not lose heart and we die as heroes today,” is now in the permanent exhibition of the Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War in Minsk — together with Lieutenant Naganov’s decayed tunic and his Komsomol card.

It was already clear that the feat of the fortress’s undefeated garrison had to be commemorated. Because only a handful of people could enter the citadel, a decision was taken to raise a monument to the defenders in the centre of Brest, on Lenin Street.

Ekaterina Kurakova, head of department at the Belarusian State Archive of Scientific and Technical Documentation:

“The architect Viktor Volchek designed an 11-metre monument intended for the centre of Brest. It took the form of a ruined fortress wall bearing high-reliefs of the heroic defence.”

Marshals of the Soviet Union Kliment Voroshilov and Semyon Timoshenko became involved. The ruins, the shell and bullet holes, the brick marked by flamethrowers had to be preserved at all costs. Work on a memorial began. Money was collected across the USSR. Some gave a rouble, some more; some handed over their last savings so that they might be reflected in the monuments.

All-Union creative competitions were announced. Architects, sculptors and artists entered individually and in groups. There were six contests — open and closed — and some 500 designs were submitted.

None of the 500 was accepted. The reason was the same in every case: none of them expressed the heroism of the defenders. One of the principal conditions set for the artists was to preserve the ruins as far as possible and to set sculptural compositions into the historic space without damaging either the ruins or the foundations.

In 1965, for the twentieth anniversary of Victory, Brest Fortress was awarded the title Hero Fortress, together with the Order of Lenin and the Gold Star medal. It remains the only case in which the title of Hero was conferred not on a city but on a fortress — every centimetre of which had burned in 1941 and been soaked in the blood of Soviet soldiers. In 1966 a creative group was formed to design the memorial. It was headed by the sculptor and People’s Artist of the USSR Alexander Kibalnikov. Nine others joined him; a tenth sculptor, Andrei Bembel, was added later.

“The group faced a whole series of tasks, three of them fundamental. First, to show present and future generations the feat of the fortress’s defenders. Second, to present the heroes and give that idea symbolic form in the memorial. Third, to bring the ruins back to life — they were living witnesses of the fighting,” said Elena Gritsuk, head of the ‘Museum of War — Territory of Peace’ department at the memorial complex.

Their energy and talent produced an original memorial unlike any other in the world, one that tells the story of the defence through its monuments. That is why the ensemble became instantly recognisable.

More than ten years passed between the decision to create the memorial and its completion. By then a museum had already been operating in the fortress for almost a decade. It was not closed for a single day; construction went on around it.

“It was titanic work. The history of Brest Fortress is a story of continuity. While the ruins were being cleared and foundations laid for the memorial ensemble, the remains of the dead were found. Between 1968 and 1971 more than 500 people were recovered — men, women and children,” said Larisa Bibik, academic secretary of the memorial complex.

At times about a thousand people were on site. Work began in a single shift, then two; just before the opening it ran around the clock. The creative team included engineers for lighting, music and sound, because the memorial is not only a monument. It is a complete ensemble that from the outset included decorative lighting and a musical score unchanged since 1971. The recording of Yuri Levitan’s voice at the Star, the songs “Sacred War” and “Song of the Motherland” — once the call signs of Soviet radio — and the sounds at the Eternal Flame have never been altered.

More than 40 construction organisations took part. Their names fill page after page of the official acceptance report, later issued as a separate booklet.

Elena Gritsuk:

“They had simple materials for everything — concrete, metal, granite. Before any sculpture was begun, they made models. Several halls in the old Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War were given over so that the group could produce large-scale maquettes.”

The monument Courage (in the designers’ drawings it is called The Soldier, or the Main Monument) is a collective image of the fortress’s defenders and of their character. Like the other sculptures in the complex, it has no single named author. Each work was produced by a team.

Under the original design the soldier was to stand 7–9 metres high. On the large island, against the barracks, the figure disappeared. The decision was taken to enlarge the principal monument.

Fact

The warrior’s head is 63 times life size. Including the foundation, the monument measures 34 by 54 metres. The visible height is 27 metres. The soldier is assembled from 200 parts. Almost 4,000 cubic metres of concrete were used.

The monument is hollow. The shell is 20 to 80 centimetres thick, and in places a metre.

The warrior’s head is bowed over the ruins of the Engineers’ Building. In the gaze are pain, anger and refusal to yield — courage bound up with grief.

Only a few metres separate the ruins from the monument’s foundations. That structural solution made it possible not only to leave the ruins intact but to preserve fragments of destroyed steps and railings.

On the night of 22–23 June 1941, Commissar Yefim Fomin withdrew with a group of soldiers into what are now those ruins. They tried to reach headquarters and failed. Their phrase — “This is the fortress. We are fighting, holding the defence, awaiting reinforcement” — has become canonical. After the war the remains of an unidentified radio operator were found there, together with fragments of a radio set and a Mosin rifle.

The Mosin rifle is commemorated in the memorial as well. The bayonet-obelisk rises 100 metres above ground; another 4.5 metres lie below. The structure weighs 620 tonnes.

“The main load was carried by the Molodechno Metal Structures Plant, which cast the sections of the bayonet. They were brought here on specially designed heavy transporters built for an unusual, very heavy and oversize load. On site the sections were joined into a single structure,” Mityukova said.

The bayonet is assembled from ten sections of 10–13 metres each. The heaviest section weighs 43 tonnes. Fourteen tonnes of rolled titanium were used for the cladding. To suppress oscillations that could have damaged the structure, special dampers were installed at 91 and 93 metres. Assembly of the obelisk took 64 days; the lift itself lasted five and a half hours. The total length of cable was almost 10,000 metres.

The Star — the main entrance to the memorial — is cut into the fortress rampart.

The entrance is 18.5 metres wide, 44 metres long and weighs 1,750 tonnes. On either side are casemates melted by Nazi flamethrowers. The passage walls are faced with dark polished granite, set against the red brick of the ruins. To cut the star-shaped passage into the heart of the fortress, several casemates had to be dismantled.

On the roof of the Kholm Gate the defenders of the citadel held their ground. Many of them now lie under memorial slabs by the Eternal Flame. The first reburial of remains took place on the eve of the opening, on 19 September 1971. The memorial was inaugurated on 25 September.

One of the fortress’s defenders, Samvel Matevosyan, was given the honour of carrying the torch of the Eternal Flame and passing it to Petr Masherov, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus, who lit the flame in a bowl set in a platform of red granite.

The Eternal Flame at Brest Fortress was first lit long before the memorial opened — in 1961, at the first reunion of the citadel’s defenders. A memorial stone was placed on the site with the inscription “A memorial will be built here.” In 1965, during the first all-Union youth march to places of military glory, flowers were laid at that stone. In September 1965 delegations arrived from dozens of Soviet cities, including the Hero Cities of Moscow, Leningrad and Sevastopol. They brought fragments of eternal flames from which a single flame was lit — and it was not extinguished even during construction. From that fire the torch of 25 September 1971 was taken, on the day the Brest Hero Fortress Memorial Complex was opened. It burns to this day.