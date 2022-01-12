New details of the story with the forced landing of Ryanair aircraft in Minsk last year. The ONT TV channel released an investigation film. The International Civil Aviation Organization can't publish its report, and the West is trying to erase the facts with fakes. Warsaw has decided to present its version of the landing, but seriously miscalculated. The video from the Polish special services, which was thrown into the information space, is full of inconsistencies and editing.

In this film, the main emphasis is laid on a certain KGB officer, about whose presence the Polish-controlled resources shouted. This secret officer turned out to be Yevgeny Tsyganov, head of the flights of the Minsk regional air traffic control center. He recognized his own voice. And in general there were five people in the room at that moment, the situation was an emergency. Experts also confirm that the Polish accusations about the alleged negotiations of Minsk airport with a Ryanair flight are pure fake.