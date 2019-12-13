3.43 RUB
Details of joint flight and tactical exercises of Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia announced
First deputy state secretary of the Security Council Pavel Muraveiko revealed details of joint flight-tactical exercises of the air forces of Belarus and Russia.
The exercise is expected to take place from January 16 to February 1. All airfields and ranges of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces of Belarus will be involved.
"Every state has an army. The army has to be prepared," said Pavel Muraveiko. - Exercises, maneuvers, some kind of shooting and so on are one of the ways to prepare the army. By the way, over the last five years the western countries have increased their military activity and the number of operational military trainings fivefold. It should be noted that we are fulfilling all our obligations that we have undertaken in the framework of ensuring stability and security. We have informed in advance that we will be conducting such exercises. We have said in advance who will participate in them. We will use not only our own armed forces, but also the armed forces of the Russian Federation. This is an element that is part of our joint regional grouping of forces."
"Speaking of the exercises themselves, it will be a set of activities to prepare our and Russian aviation to perform relevant combat missions," added Pavel Muraveiko. - The exercise will involve airfields and ranges in the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where aviation military units of our and Russian units will operate shoulder to shoulder, or wing to wing. The exercise is purely defensive in nature. Air reconnaissance, repulsion of air strikes, and air cover of important facilities and communications will be practiced. This is a training exercise of our joint units, which is conducted as planned."
