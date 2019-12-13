Details of joint flight and tactical exercises of Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia announced

"Every state has an army. The army has to be prepared," said Pavel Muraveiko. - Exercises, maneuvers, some kind of shooting and so on are one of the ways to prepare the army. By the way, over the last five years the western countries have increased their military activity and the number of operational military trainings fivefold. It should be noted that we are fulfilling all our obligations that we have undertaken in the framework of ensuring stability and security. We have informed in advance that we will be conducting such exercises. We have said in advance who will participate in them. We will use not only our own armed forces, but also the armed forces of the Russian Federation. This is an element that is part of our joint regional grouping of forces."