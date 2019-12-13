3.41 RUB
Belarusian car owners to get electronic permits to participate in road traffic
According to him, the republic is gradually moving away from paper documents. "We, as an organization that carries out administrative procedures for issuing and obtaining permits, are implementing measures related to digitalization," said the head of the department. - In 2024, on the instructions of the government, we plan to switch to an electronic permit".
The software is currently being finalized. It is planned to be launched in test mode from January. "Everything will be implemented on the basis of the national center of electronic services, a single portal of electronic services", - added Mikhail Mikhalovsky. - There will be a parallel testing of paper and electronic authorization. Today, insurance policy (liability insurance) can also be obtained electronically. We are striving for the same with regard to the documents issued by both diagnostic stations."
According to October 31, the authority has issued more than 1.3 million permits for the admission of vehicles to road traffic since the beginning of the year. 120-130 thousand such documents are issued per month.
