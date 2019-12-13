Belarusian car owners to get electronic permits to participate in road traffic

According to him, the republic is gradually moving away from paper documents. "We, as an organization that carries out administrative procedures for issuing and obtaining permits, are implementing measures related to digitalization," said the head of the department. - In 2024, on the instructions of the government, we plan to switch to an electronic permit".

The software is currently being finalized. It is planned to be launched in test mode from January. "Everything will be implemented on the basis of the national center of electronic services, a single portal of electronic services", - added Mikhail Mikhalovsky. - There will be a parallel testing of paper and electronic authorization. Today, insurance policy (liability insurance) can also be obtained electronically. We are striving for the same with regard to the documents issued by both diagnostic stations."