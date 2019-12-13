3.42 RUB
When will the Belarusian vaccine against COVID-19 be registered?
The project to create a Belarusian vaccine against COVID-19 is actively moving forward. The drug is undergoing clinical trials. Together with its partners, Belarusian specialists plan to complete and register the drug by the end of the year.
Specialists note that the epidemiological forecasts remain the same: the rise in incidence of acute respiratory infections, influenza and COVID-19 is expected in January-February. So far the situation is controlled.
Svyatoslav Velgin, deputy chief physician of Minsk City Infectious Diseases Clinical Hospital:
“There is a rise in seasonal respiratory infections. Influenza has been registered in isolated cases so far, and patients with COVID are quite often admitted. As of the morning of November 27, we had 76 patients. The virus is less pathogenic than past pandemic waves. These are variants of "omicron," which runs like a mild respiratory illness but is quite severe in some at-risk patients.”
Special equipment is used to diagnose the complications. In a short period of time they detect more than 30 pathogens.
The situation is controlled not only with COVID-19: whooping cough, measles, rubella - close attention is paid to vaccination against all infections according to the national vaccination calendar to prevent mass or group morbidity.
