Stanislav Zas: If necessary, CSTO will be able to deploy a large group of peacekeeping forces

We see perfectly well how many activities are conducted on our western borders of the CSTO on the territory of Belarus. I am referring to the exercises held jointly with the Russian Federation. And we consider it a certain deterrence measure. A strategic deterrence measure that is generally sufficient in this situation in the peacekeeping force plans. We believe that the backbone that has been formed (about 3,800 people) is sufficient. If necessary, we can very quickly deploy a larger group of our peacekeeping forces. We have it all.

Stanislav Zas, CSTO Secretary General