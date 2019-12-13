3.43 RUB
Stanislav Zas: If necessary, CSTO will be able to deploy a large group of peacekeeping forces
The CSTO will be able to deploy a large group of peacekeeping forces on the western borders of the Union State, but there is no need for this now. A press conference of the CSTO Secretary General was held today in Moscow. Stanislav Zas summarized the work of the organization for the current year. It has not been an easy year. There were the events in Kazakhstan and the aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the Tajik-Afghan border. The situation on the western borders is also difficult. NATO is building up its military contingent on the borders with Belarus, and the joint Belarusian-Russian exercises that the military contingents of the two countries are now a deterrent against provocations and military intervention by Poland and the Baltic countries.
We see perfectly well how many activities are conducted on our western borders of the CSTO on the territory of Belarus. I am referring to the exercises held jointly with the Russian Federation. And we consider it a certain deterrence measure. A strategic deterrence measure that is generally sufficient in this situation in the peacekeeping force plans. We believe that the backbone that has been formed (about 3,800 people) is sufficient. If necessary, we can very quickly deploy a larger group of our peacekeeping forces. We have it all.
Belarus will chair the CSTO in 2023. One of the tasks is to enhance analytical work in the field of information and cyber security. This will be one of the priorities.
