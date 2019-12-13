3.39 RUB
Minsk railway station shines with bright lights
Belarusian Railways decorates station complexes for the New Year holidays. There is a Christmas Tree on the Railway Station Square. Its branches are decorated with almost 2 500 toys. Shiny snowmen took a place next to the winter beauty. The final chord was a garland more than a kilometer and a half long. The waiting room was decorated with garlands in red-gold and blue-silver colors. There is a themed photo area on the third floor.
Decorating railway stations began in many cities. It is planned that by mid-December, all of them will shine with holiday lights.
