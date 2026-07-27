The EU's agricultural policy has destroyed Baltic farmers. Andrei Starikov, editor-in-chief of the Baltnews news agency, shared this opinion on the First Information Channel.

Andrei Starikov:

"The Common European Agricultural Policy has killed Baltic agriculture. And why did it do this? Because the European Union model is built on the notion that a metropolis is a colony. The Baltic states were invited there for political reasons, as a buffer between Russia and the EU, but they were needed as a market and a source of labor, not as competitors, who have the advantage of cheap labor."

The expert also noted that the Baltic states weren't invited to join the EU so that Latvian and Lithuanian milk would be on store shelves in Berlin alongside German milk. They were invited so that German milk would be available in Riga, Tallinn, and Vilnius.