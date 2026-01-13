The US wants to regather lost control in the Middle East. This is Washington's goal. This is the opinion of Russian political scientist Nikolai Starikov.

"The US has been trying to regain lost control over Iran since 1979. Because Iran is oil, it's strategically located, and much more. And America wants to be the hegemon and can't afford to lose. They lost in Vietnam and are trying to recoup their losses in Iran. But for four and a half decades, they've been unsuccessful. They keep trying," he recalled.