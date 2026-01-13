3.71 BYN
Starikov: The US Wants to Regain Lost Control in the Middle East
The US wants to regather lost control in the Middle East. This is Washington's goal. This is the opinion of Russian political scientist Nikolai Starikov.
"The US has been trying to regain lost control over Iran since 1979. Because Iran is oil, it's strategically located, and much more. And America wants to be the hegemon and can't afford to lose. They lost in Vietnam and are trying to recoup their losses in Iran. But for four and a half decades, they've been unsuccessful. They keep trying," he recalled.
"There have been quite a few uprisings in Iran. Each time, they follow the same scenario: gangs of militants, specially trained, as the Iranian government claims, kill according to the bloodiest methods used by the militants on the Maidan. They shoot at police officers, shoot at bystanders, creating a large number of casualties. Western propaganda blames all the victims on the government, but they are killed by militants whose job it is to shed blood. This is the essence of what's happening," Nikolai Starikov concluded.