Ticket sale for renewed Pavlinka starts
The sale of tickets for the premiere of the legendary performance starts today. The updated play will open the 101st season of Kupalovsky. There have been no plays for six months. They decided to return with a young cast of actors: students and graduates of the University of Culture and the Academy of Arts).
Premiere of "Pavlinka" March 3
Ovsyannikov, Zubkova, Mironova and Nefedova are still to play their roles in the theater. The cast rejuvenated Pavlinka in a month and a half. The first show is already on March 3. One can buy a ticket on March 5, 6 and 7.
