Active phase of second stage of Belarusian-Russian exercise "Slavic Brotherhood - 2020" starts

The main events are held at the Brest training ground. The main goal is to master the coherence of joint actions in the interests of ensuring the military security of states.



The exercise involves servicemen of the special operations forces, the Air Force and the Air Defense Forces, missile forces and artillery, as well as units of two airborne units of the Russian Armed Forces. About 6 000 servicemen, over 500 units of military equipment will take part in actions.



