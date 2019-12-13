Old Castle in Grodno to open for visitors in early November

The Old Castle in Grodno will open to visitors in early November. The reconstruction of the oldest defensive structure in Belarus began back in 2017 and is carried out in several stages. The entrance and middle towers, the southern wall and the household buildings of the castle have been fully restored. The new exhibition will be opened in them. Next in line is the royal palace.



Fragments of ancient sidewalk, parts of medieval ovens, royal crockery, handmade bas-reliefs. All these historical artifacts were found during the reconstruction of the Old Castle. Therefore, the entire first floor of the reconstructed central tower has been set aside for them.



The Old Castle underwent extensive reconstruction for several years. The entrance tower, the southern wall and the household buildings were rebuilt.



