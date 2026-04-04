3.70 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.39 BYN
State Border Service: Over 43,000 Europeans have visited Belarus visa-free since beginning 2026
Starting from January 1, 2026, 43,372 people from 38 European countries have entered Belarus visa-free, BelTA reports, citing the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus.
Since the visa-free regime began, 1,301,541 European citizens have visited the country. Among them, 677,985 people arrived from Lithuania, 417,063 from Latvia, and 141,394 from Poland. Under the extended visa-free regime for 35 European countries, effective July 19, 2024, 65,099 people entered Belarus.
The Belarusian Border Agency reminded that visa-free entry for citizens of 38 European countries is valid until December 31, 2026. Detailed information on visa-free travel to Belarus is available in a special section of the State Border Committee's information portal and in the "Belarus Border" mobile app.