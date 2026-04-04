State Border Service: Over 43,000 Europeans have visited Belarus visa-free since beginning 2026

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Starting from January 1, 2026, 43,372 people from 38 European countries have entered Belarus visa-free, BelTA reports, citing the State Border Committee of the Republic of Belarus.

Since the visa-free regime began, 1,301,541 European citizens have visited the country. Among them, 677,985 people arrived from Lithuania, 417,063 from Latvia, and 141,394 from Poland. Under the extended visa-free regime for 35 European countries, effective July 19, 2024, 65,099 people entered Belarus.