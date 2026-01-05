State program for Sustainable Energy and Energy Efficiency 2026-2030 approved in Belarus

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/97ead983-8022-45cb-baa0-fa904e5904a3/conversions/519ac767-d1f9-4466-b451-7828f2515f03-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/97ead983-8022-45cb-baa0-fa904e5904a3/conversions/519ac767-d1f9-4466-b451-7828f2515f03-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/97ead983-8022-45cb-baa0-fa904e5904a3/conversions/519ac767-d1f9-4466-b451-7828f2515f03-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/97ead983-8022-45cb-baa0-fa904e5904a3/conversions/519ac767-d1f9-4466-b451-7828f2515f03-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus has approved the state program "Sustainable Energy and Energy Efficiency" for 2026-2030. The corresponding resolution was signed by Prime Minister Alexander Turchin, BelTA reports.

The goals of the state program are to improve the energy efficiency of the national economy and strengthen the country's energy self-sufficiency by integrating local fuel and energy resources, including renewable energy sources, into the country's fuel and energy budget, and to reliably and efficiently meet the needs of the real economy and the population for affordable energy resources.

Implementation of the program will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals at the national level, including Goal 7: "Ensure universal access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all."

The state program sets consolidated performance targets: a 4% reduction in GDP energy intensity, the main criterion for the economy's energy efficiency, by 2030 compared to 2025, with a GDP growth rate of 115.8%, and an increase in the country's energy self-sufficiency by increasing the use of local fuel and energy resources to at least 33% by 2030.

To achieve the state program's consolidated targets, three subprograms have been developed: "Increasing the Efficiency of Fuel and Energy Resource Use," "Increasing Energy Self-sufficiency," and "Balanced Development and Modernization of the Energy Sector."