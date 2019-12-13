EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Ministry of Health publishes statistics on COVID-19 as of May 14

1 109 patients with COVID-19 were registered for a day in Belarus, 1 067 patients were discharged from hospitals. In total, 373 351 people became infected with coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. 363 873 people recovered. There are 2 681 lethal outcomes. Over 6 050 000 tests were carried out.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All