Statistics on COVID-19 incidence in Belarus to be updated once a month

From now on the statistical data on the COVID-19 incidence will be published once a month. Due to the fact that a small number of patients with coronavirus infection is registered in our country, the Ministry of Health will update them on the first day of each month from now on.

Fighting COVID-19

Despite this, the full range of routine medical care and necessary examinations, both in hospitals and on an outpatient basis, continues to be provided to the population in all regions and Minsk.

