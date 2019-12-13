Transport tax rates

Details of the payment of the transport tax have become known today. The Ministry of Finance has published a draft law "On Amendments to the Tax Code" from next year.



According to the document, the tax will be paid by the owners of the car based on the weight of the car. The amount of payment will be 61 rubles for vehicles up to 1,5 tons. Then there is a graduation with an increase in weight by 250 kilograms. There are 7 options in total.

Veterans, pensioners and disabled people of I and II groups get a 50% discount. The transport tax will be paid on the basis of a notice from the tax office. They will be sent out before September 1.



