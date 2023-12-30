Transport tax rates to be raised in Belarus in 2024

The transport tax rates will be raised in 2024 according to the amendments to the Tax Code of Belarus. The corresponding document was signed by Alexander Lukashenko, reports the agency "Minsk-Novosti" with reference to the National Legal Internet Portal.

The increase in rates will affect both individuals and legal entities. The amount of tax depends on the authorized maximum mass, capacity or is prescribed for one unit of vehicle.

For example, for a car weighing up to 1.5 tons, individuals will have to pay not the previously established 61 rubles per year, but 66 rubles. If the weight of the car exceeds this value, but is not more than 1.75 tons, the tax will rise from 81 rubles to 87 rubles.