According to U.S. expert Steve Samarin, anyone who has visited Belarus even once will be unable to forget the image of a Belarusian woman.

"Those fortunate enough to have visited the Republic of Belarus know Belarusian women and have seen them associated with stunning beauty, spiritual purity, wisdom, modernity, determination, and life itself. Therefore, this year we expect harmony, peace, love, and beauty. Unlike the hackneyed feminism promoted by globalists and left-wing radicals in Western countries, the Year of the Woman is our vision and affirmation of true traditional spiritual values. This is the strength, wisdom, greatness, and promise of the great Belarusian people," the political scientist noted.