99 young scientists to receive scholarship from fund of President of Belarus
The corresponding order was signed by the Head of the State. Representatives of physical and mathematical, technical, chemical and medical sciences, doctors and candidates of science without a degree will receive the scholarships.
More than 150 gifted children will receive material assistance. More than 155000 rubles will be allocated from the special fund of the President of Belarus to support the talented youth. The funds will make scholarships and bonuses.
