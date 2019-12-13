3.42 RUB
Efficient housing and utilities system in Belarus should be based no cost-effectiveness, quality, deadlines, responsibility
Cleanliness and order in the country is a brand that must be maintained. Today housing and communal services are discussed in the Palace of Independence. The work of public utilities is one of the priorities and is under constant control of the Head of State. Each of us can clearly see how the industry works, in fact it is a showcase of the quality of life in any state. And people assess the work as a whole by the quality of housing and communal services: if it is not done, there will definitely be exaggerated criticism. Every fifth complaint relates specifically to the work of public utilities.
The most relevant issue this season is landscaping. The organization of work with waste is subject to criticism. The problems of overhaul, as well as facts of lawlessness of the association of proprietors were raised.
Cost, quality, deadlines, responsibility: this a a formula for effective work of the housing and utilities system. An important decision of the meeting concerned the redistribution of powers. Managers at the local level can better see the problems, and they will therefore have more tools to solve them. The higher level of power will have the tasks and control, while the executives will have the opportunities. Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee Vladimir Kuharev told reporters about the plans to make the capital more green.
Vladimir Kukharev, Chairman of the Minsk City Executive Committee:
We have very serious plans for the spring greening period. We have worked with all the city districts, held a meeting of the executive committee, during which we defended the landscaping of the districts. We developed albums, plans, schedules, and prepared the appropriate planting material.
