Efficient housing and utilities system in Belarus should be based no cost-effectiveness, quality, deadlines, responsibility

Cleanliness and order in the country is a brand that must be maintained. Today housing and communal services are discussed in the Palace of Independence. The work of public utilities is one of the priorities and is under constant control of the Head of State. Each of us can clearly see how the industry works, in fact it is a showcase of the quality of life in any state. And people assess the work as a whole by the quality of housing and communal services: if it is not done, there will definitely be exaggerated criticism. Every fifth complaint relates specifically to the work of public utilities.