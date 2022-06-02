Cost of drugs gets down due to Belarusian ruble appreciation

The cost of drugs is also under control. The Belarusian companies have reduced the prices of medicines on average by 20%. After the recommendation of the State Control Committee, the drugstore chains revaluated the cost of medicines due to the Belarusian ruble appreciation. The list of drugs that fell into this category includes 365 items. The cost has decreased by up to 28%. For example, the drug price reduction for liver treatment is 40 rubles, and the drug to prevent thrombosis went down by 50 rubles.



There is no shortage of drugs, either. As for the assortment, the pharmacies have not encountered any complaints from customers. Today there are a large number of analogues on the market. And even in conditions of sanctions, the supply issues are solved promptly.



