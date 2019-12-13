Unique forest area near Storobin receive status of Belarusian wildlife reserve

The unique forest massif near Storobin has got the status of a new Belorussian wildlife reserve. More than 50 red-listed species of animals, plants and birds inhabit the natural area. Nowadays, there are active scientific expeditions working in the reserve.

The uniqueness of the site, according to scientists, is in its unusual location. The territory of 5,300 hectares is cut from settlements and villages by the reservoir and impassable bogs. Therefore, the forest thicket has preserved its original appearance.

There are more than 50 red-listed species on the site. There are spruces whose trunks cannot be embraced by hands, very rare and valuable species of mushrooms and even wild gladioluses, which, as it turned out, grow not only in city flowerbeds and surprise with their beauty.

In the near future it is planned to create in the reserve green infrastructure - eco-trails, bicycle routes. The territory will be closed for cars to preserve the unique park for future generations.