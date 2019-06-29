This means of transport changes rhythm of Minsk life

Minsk Metro celebrates 35th anniversary today! It was exactly on June 29, 1984 that the first train began to run between the stations Institute of Culture and Moskovskaya. Today, the Minsk metro has 2 lines and 29 stations. It is used by 800 thousand passengers per day. The whole history can be studied in the thematic museum - the lobby of the Mogilevskaya metro station.



Next year, the third line of the Minsk metro will start operating with four stations, where the newest Stadler electric trains will run.