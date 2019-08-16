3.43 RUB
Minsk Police celebrates 75th anniversary
The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Minsk City Executive Committee will celebrate the significant date this Sunday, August 18. Prior to that a sports festival and solemn meetings in the territorial units have been held. Distinguished employees were awarded today on National Flag Square. The event was attended by the Minister of Internal Affairs, as well as the administration of Minsk police. Immediately after the ceremony the guests of honor walked to the monument to employees killed on duty to honor their memory and to lay flowers at the monument.
