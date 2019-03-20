3.42 RUB
28 electric buses of new modification to join Minsk park
28 electric buses of the new modification will join Minsk park for the II European Games. The first electric bus will start its work next week. The length of this model is almost half as long as a regular electric bus, but due to its lower weight, the eco-transport will be able to overcome up to 30 kilometers on one charge.
The total number of such buses will reach 80 in the capital.
