EAEU countries intend to create Eurasian space group

The EAEU board has recently approved a global cooperative project in the area of space and geo-information services based on remote sensing data. Belarus is one of the countries participating in the Eurasian technological platform, thanks to which it became possible to develop the document. The interstate program is planned to be implemented from 2021 to 2025. In total, there are approximately 500 remote sensing satellites in the orbit. And this year it is planned to increase their number to 1300. Thanks to this project, the Eurasian group may join them very soon.